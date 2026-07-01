Former Australia cricket team all-rounder Moises Henriques has switched his international cricket allegiance and will now play Portugal. Henriques played 4 Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Australia and even won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. He will play for Portugal and will look to play a big part in qualification for the T20 World Cup 2028 which will be held in Australia and New Zealand. Henriques was born in Funchal, Portugal, before moving to Australia as an infant. Portugal will face Czech Republic, Israel and Greeche to qualify for the next round of qualificers. England and Ireland have automatically qualified for the tournament and Europe has two more qualification spots for the T20 World Cup.

“The opportunity for growth in the game around the world is probably not just my Portuguese heritage but, more importantly, the game and the opportunity for growth worldwide," Henriques told CODE Sports.

“We can improve the quality of all the engagement in, say, another 10 or 20 nations around the world and then you are looking at cricket World Cups that stop the entire world, as opposed to a couple of Western countries and the subcontinent," he added.

Henriques became eligible to play for Portugal under the current International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations. The rules state that players need to have a three-year period after their final international appearance to join an associate nation.

The former Australia cricketer last played during a T20I encounter against Bangladesh in 2021.

Henriques scored 648 runs and took 17 wickets across all formats for Australia.

Previously, former Australia batter Joe Burns also decided to play for Italy.

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