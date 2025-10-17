Speaking exclusively in the JioStar Press Room ahead of the India vs England match in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025, former England Captain Nasser Hussain emphasized the importance of embracing the moment, handling pressure, and the collective effort needed to succeed in this high-stakes contest. He also highlighted the critical role of key players and the significance of playing fearless cricket to turn the tide in this pivotal game.



On India's clash against England in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025:

"It's been an excellent tournament so far. England started brilliantly against South Africa and have had a bit of luck in recent matches with reviews and weather interruptions helping them. India started well but lost two very close games despite playing good cricket. They'll be wondering how they didn't get any points from those. This makes their upcoming game in Indore a huge contest with a lot of significance."



On the key factors that could decide the outcome of the IND-ENG clash:

"With such a massive game, every player will feel the weight of making a big impact. We're at the critical business end of the tournament now, and handling pressure is key. India, having lost two matches at home, face some pressure. They cannot afford another loss, especially with New Zealand lurking behind. A win here will boost their confidence going into the next game. India also beat England in England last summer, so they have that belief. For England, the bowling and fielding have been excellent with players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, and Linsey Smith standing out. However, the batting depends heavily on Sciver-Brunt and Knight. To overcome India, the whole batting unit must contribute, not just one or two players. Everyone has to play their part in this big contest."



On India's batting line-up and the crucial contributions expected from the entire team:

"Harleen has been consistent throughout the tournament. You have to be cautious when comparing strike-rates, especially between top-order batters facing the Powerplay and middle-order players batting later. I don't believe India is overly dependent on their openers. Harmanpreet Kaur has a fantastic World Cup record and, like Alyssa Healy recently, big players tend to deliver in crucial moments. With two consecutive losses, every game now feels like a knockout for India, where key players are expected to step up. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma have contributed well down the order, so the team has depth. The key will be who can break partnerships at critical moments-players like Deepti Sharma for India or Sophie Ecclestone for England could prove decisive. Everyone has to play their role in these high-pressure games."



On the trend of deep batting line-ups among international teams and what India could learn from the Australians:

"It's an important question and definitely a trend in the tournament. We've seen runs coming from down the order, but you have to be careful when comparing India to Australia. Australia's lower order includes genuine all-rounders, who would make the team even if they didn't bat or bowl. For example, Annabel Sutherland could get in as just a batter or bowler, and Ashleigh Gardner's brilliant hundred in the first game shows their depth. If you adopt this strategy, you need players with at least two skills - batting plus bowling or fielding. You can't just be a specialist anymore, except for an exceptional bowler. India have players like Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, and Sneh Rana who embody that. In the pressure of knockout-style games, it's about everyone playing their part. Both, India and England have their strengths, and this game could really go either way."



On advice to India's key players to embrace the pressure and seize the moment

"This is why you play the game. This is why you started as a young girl, attended all those net sessions, and worked hard to prove everyone wrong. You have made it to this stage as a domestic and international cricketer to play a World Cup game against England at home. This is your chance to show the world what you're capable of. Embrace the moment because it doesn't get any bigger than this. The world and India are watching, and the crowd support is fantastic. After two losses, the pressure mounts, but every game now is like a knockout. If India win this, they gain momentum heading into the next matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh with confidence. The key is to play fearless cricket and enjoy the big moments like Joe Root, who said he always remembers his dream of playing for England and plays with a smile. So, embrace the big moments and be ready to be there when it matters most."

