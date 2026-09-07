Former captain Azhar Ali has expressed deep dismay over the ongoing crisis in Pakistan cricket following the team making wholesale changes to its squad on the ongoing Test tour of England, adding that the side has become consistent in the most negative way. Azhar's scathing assessment comes in the wake of severe fallout after heavy defeats at Headingley and Lord's, which saw head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul being relieved of their duties and seven players sent home. The turmoil has drawn widespread criticism, with Shahid Afridi calling it ‘the most shocking decision ever' and Misbah-ul-Haq resigning as a selector in protest.

"People used to say you could expect anything from Pakistan – that any team could turn up on any given day and either be 46 all out or win from nowhere. But we don't even do that inconsistency any more. We've become totally consistent – in the most negative way.

“Cricket in Pakistan needs proper care and a vision that gives hope to a nation on the brink of losing their appetite. If we don't pull our socks up, we won't be able to bring people back. You cannot lose hope but the signs are not good," Azhar was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Monday.

Azhar, who played 97 Tests, specifically called out High Performance Director and senior selector Aaqib Javed for trying to distance himself from the squad's poor performances. "We have had bad decisions like these for three years now. He should take responsibility for performances. His judgment should be questioned. I listened to his interview this week and he was trying to put the blame on Sarfaraz and Babar.

“He appointed them just a few months earlier! That was enough for me to judge someone. Every decision he makes backfires and he then says: ‘It's not me.' Look at yourself first. And if you cannot control this team, if you cannot make a difference to Pakistan cricket, then step away."

Azhar also sympathised with captain Azam, who has struggled for making runs in recent years and leading the side with an unstable team management. "It is probably the worst time to captain Pakistan right now,. He has to consider his options too, I believe. Every player goes through periods of low scores but as a nation we just kept expecting him to deliver and criticism followed.

“It has played on his mind and he has doubted himself, while lacking any internal support. I don't think he is as mentally strong as Misbah or, say, Younis Khan. Misbah was not as talented as Babar but he was far tougher. Younis faced criticism but never lost his targets. Everyone is different though. We have to realise that and create an environment where he can flourish, not be pulled back."

Azhar, who worked as Pakistan's head of youth development before stepping down last year, concluded by saying that any turnaround of the side would require patience and structured administrative backing.

"We need a settled structure and one where people are hired and backed for three-to-four years. Right now the under-19s, for example, are leaderless. But that role is arguably more important than the head coach of the senior side. We know where this Test team is currently and have to accept that.

“But major work done by competent people in the pathway – that is how we come back. It's not about quick fixes. We cannot change in the space of a year. That's impossible. But four to five? I believe the talent is there to make it happen."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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