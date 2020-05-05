Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Even The Dog Can't Stand My TikToks": Watch Aaron Finch's Adorable Video

Updated: 05 May 2020 18:40 IST

With David Warner, Aaron Finch too is trying to find his dancing feet on TikTok.

Aaron Finch and his wife Amy with their two dogs. © Instagram

After David Warner, his fellow Australian opener Aaron Finch has become the latest to get on the TikTok bandwagon amid the lockdown period as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic. In his latest video shared on Instagram, Finch can be seen dancing in front of his dog, and then the dog suddenly runs away as soon as Finch starts to chase her. In the video, the right-handed batsman hilariously added a caption which reads "Even the dog can't stand my TikToks."

Watch the adorable video of Finch and his dog, Evie, here:

New game with Evie #quarantinelife

A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5) on

This is not the first time that Finch has put up a TikTok video loaded with irony. In another video that he shared on Instagram, he can be seen dancing to some music, which suddenly stops to screams of "No, God. Please no".

Every time he tries to start dancing again, the voice protests again.

He wrote in the video "What goes through my head every time I think of doing a TikTok," implying that it was his brain that was saying no.

"Over 30 and trying to dance on TikTok. Might stick to cricket," he captioned the hilarious video.

Finch, who leads Australia in the white-ball format, feels the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic might lead to a postponement of this year's T20 World Cup by up to three months.

"I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told 'SEN Radio'.

Finch feels authorities will need to be "creative" while rejigging the international schedule.

