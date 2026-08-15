After a spell on the sidelines, Ollie Pope has made his way back into the England Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan. A lean patch of form for Pope led to him being dropped after the 2025-26 Ashes, which England lost 4-1. Upon his return to the England setup, Pope revealed the extent of criticism that he received during his rough spell. In particular, the 28-year-old highlighted one specific incident at Headingley, during England's first Test against India in 2025, when he received criticism from his own supporters.

"There were people in the stands shouting 'enjoy your last Test mate!'. I was like 'jeez, they're England fans saying that!," revealed Pope, in an interview with British news outlet The Telegraph.

Pope further explained the disappointment of being jeered by his own team's fans. He revealed that the criticism did not help him in improving his form with the bat.

"Every cricketer wants to be liked by the fans. I was at a point where I didn't feel that very much at all. We are very lucky to get amazing support, and it's such a cool feeling when people tell you they are happy for you on the good days. But at that time I probably didn't feel I was too popular in the game... and it doesn't help you perform," Pope said.

Pope lost his No. 3 position in England's batting lineup to rising sensation Jacob Bethell during the Ashes series. However, an injury to Bethell has seen Pope receive a surprise call-up.

"I was understanding, but disappointed because I hadn't given the best account of myself," Pope said on England's decision to drop him earlier.

Pope is a veteran of 64 Tests, in which he has scored 3,732 runs at an average of 34.55. He has hit nine hundreds and 16 half-centuries, and boasts a highest score of 205. Pope even held the position of vice-captain for a short period, and led England in five Tests during Ben Stokes' absence.

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