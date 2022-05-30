2017 World Cup-winning cricketers Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver got married over the weekend. Former England pacer Isa Guha shared the picture from the duo's marriage on one of her Instagram stories and wrote: "Proud. Love you both." The official Twitter handle of England Cricket also congratulated the couple on getting married. "Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend," tweeted England Cricket.

Sciver and Brunt have now become yet another cricketing couple after South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk, New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu.

Both Sciver and Brunt were a part of England's World Cup squad and the side had reached the final of the tournament.

In the summit clash, Meg Lanning's Australia got the better of England, who had won the World Cup in 2017 after defeating India at the Lord's Cricket Stadium, London.

Brunt has played 14 Tests, 140 ODIs and 96 T20Is for England, taking 316 wickets across all formats of the game.

Brunt had played four matches for England in this year's World Cup, managing to take four wickets.

On the other hand, Sciver has represented England in 7 Tests, 89 ODIs and 91 T20Is. In the 2022 Women's World Cup final against Australia, Sciver had played an unbeaten knock of 148.

Sciver was the third-highest run-scorer in the 2022 World Cup after registering 436 runs in eight matches, out of which, 148 came in the summit clash.