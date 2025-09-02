ENG vs SA Live Streaming 1st ODI Live Telecast: England host South Africa in the first ODI of their three-match series at Headingley on Tuesday, September 2. Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker is set to make his debut for the Three Lions in Leeds, having been named in the playing XI on the eve of the match. Baker was called to the side after impressing for his county, England Lions and with Manchester Originals in The Hundred in recent months. South Africa, on the other hand, miss the services of Matthew Breetzke and Kagiso Rabada in Tuesday's series-opener due to minor niggles.

The 2nd ODI will be played at the iconic Lord's on Thursday, while the series-decider will be played in Southampton on Sunday. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is, with matches in Cardiff, Manchester and Nottingham.

When will the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match match will be played on Tuesday, September 2.

Where will the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at Headingley, Leeds, UK.

What time will the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match start?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST (5 PM Toss).

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)