England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: England won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the third and final Test at the Oval, London.The match has been further delayed due to rain. With the series level at 1-1, both England and South Africa will look to win the series decider at the Oval, London. Harry Brook has replaced injured Jonny Bairstow for the third Test, and it would be interesting to see how England approaches this contest. For South Africa, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder also returns to the side after a solid season in the County with Leicestershire. The first Test was won by South Africa inside three days, but England bounced back strongly in the second Test and they also won it inside three days with solid performances from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
UPDATE 4.34 pm IST (11.04 am GMT) - Still no good news from the ground as the rain is sticking around. We are in for what looks to be a long wait. It has now been confirmed that EARLY LUNCH will be taken at 5 pm IST (11.30 am GMT). Also, there is some latest cricketing news but from the other side of the world where Australia have bundled New Zealand for 82 runs (who needed 196 runs for victory) to seal the three-game ODI series 2-0.
UPDATE 3.59 pm IST (10.29 am GMT) - The rain Gods are back and it looks like we're in for a longer wait. Thankfully, the ground staff had the pitch under covers before it started pouring down. We'll be back with the latest updates, stick around.
UPDATE 3.53 pm IST (10.23 am GMT) - Well, it has gone a lot darker in the last few minutes and the ground staff aren't taking any chances. The covers are being brought on and the pitch is being covered. Hopefully, this isn't a big delay and we can get started with the game. Stick around for more updates.
Dean Elgar, the captain of South Africa says that it looks like a good surface but it will be difficult for batting early on. Adds that they didn't do well in the previous Test but it is still 1-1 which is a positive thing. Informs that they have made four changes to the Playing XI.
English skipper, Ben Stokes is in for a chat. He starts by saying they will bowl first. Adds that they have done well bowling first this summer. Says the pitch has been under covers for a while and hopes that they can make the most of the conditions on offer.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton (In for Aiden Markram), Khaya Zondo (In for Rassie van der Dussen), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder (In for Simon Harmer), Marco Jansen (In for Lungi Ngidi), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.
England (Playing XI) - Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook (In for Jonny Bairstow), Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in England's favor. They have elected to BOWL first.