England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: England won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the third and final Test at the Oval, London.The match has been further delayed due to rain. With the series level at 1-1, both England and South Africa will look to win the series decider at the Oval, London. Harry Brook has replaced injured Jonny Bairstow for the third Test, and it would be interesting to see how England approaches this contest. For South Africa, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder also returns to the side after a solid season in the County with Leicestershire. The first Test was won by South Africa inside three days, but England bounced back strongly in the second Test and they also won it inside three days with solid performances from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Here are the Live Score Updates From England vs South Africa, 3rd Test. Day 1 Straight From The Oval