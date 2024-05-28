England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Score: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team faces England in the third T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday. In the four-match series, it's a do-or-die battle for Pakistan after they lost the second T20I by 23 runs. The first T20I was washed out. Both teams last played against each other in the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022. Pakistan are coming to the series after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-1. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I