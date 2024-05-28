Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: Babar Azam And Co. Face Do-Or-Die Battle
England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Score: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team faces England in the third T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday. In the four-match series, it's a do-or-die battle for Pakistan after they lost the second T20I by 23 runs. The first T20I was washed out. Both teams last played against each other in the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022. Pakistan are coming to the series after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-1. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd T20I, Pakistan in England, 4 T20I Series, 2024, May 28, 2024
Match Delayed
ENG
PAK
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Updates
UPDATE - 10.33 pm IST (5.03 pm GMT) - It is still raining and the covers are firmly in place. As a result, the TOSS has been delayed. Stick around for more news.
UPDATE - 10.15 pm IST (4.45 pm GMT) - Uh oh! It is raining steadily at the moment at Sophia Gardens and the covers are on. We are still 45 minutes away from the scheduled start, and let's hope that the rain subsides soon for us to have a prompt start. Stay tuned for further updates.
Pakistan, on the other hand, have been put on the back foot in their last game. This is their chance to balance the scales with a victory. However, they will need to work on a lot of things. Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan will be hunting for some wickets to support the rest of the bowlers. On the batting side, Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub will be expected to give a strong start. Their middle order also looked out of form which also might be a topic for discussion. With the stakes high, will this team be able to level the series? We shall find out soon. Stay with us for the toss and team news.
The hosts, England have taken an early lead in the series. They won their last game in a good fashion and must be elated. Jos Buttler was the pick of the batters and he alone took apart the bowlers from Pakistan. The others failed to make a mark and will have to get back in form, especially with the prestigious T20I World Cup beginning in a few days. Their bowlers too did well with Reece Topley getting three wickets. They worked in tandem and beat the opponents by 23 runs. Buttler will not feature in this game as he is with his family ready to welcome their third child so the other batters will have to step up. They now have the chance to win the series by winning this game.
Hello and a very warm welcome folks. We are at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff for the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England. If the weather permits, we are in for a treat to watch here.
... MATCH DAY ...
As the T20 World Cup approaches, teams are finalizing their preparations. England and Pakistan are clashing in the third T20I of their four-match series. England leads 1-0 after a dominant win in the second game, while the first match was washed out. The hosts have a formidable batting lineup with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler opening, both of whom shone in the Indian T20 League 2024. Skipper Buttler also hit a superb half-century in the last game. The middle order is strong with in-form players like Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone. England's bowling attack has been outstanding, led by Jofra Archer and Reece Topley, with Chris Jordan providing excellent support. Moeen Ali's all-round performances are crucial, and Adil Rashid is their main spinner, currently in top form. Pakistan, meanwhile, is eager to bounce back. Captain Babar Azam will aim to lead by example, with the team relying on him, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed to score the bulk of the runs. Shadab Khan wasn't at his best previously and might be replaced by Abrar Ahmed, while Imad Wasim offers a solid option as a spinning all-rounder. Pakistan's batting must improve to challenge England effectively. Despite their batting struggles, Pakistan's bowling attack is potent, with Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, and Haris Rauf spearheading the pace department and capable of turning the game around. The key question remains: will the Men in Green level the series, or will England seal it? Fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this crucial match to see who gains the upper hand ahead of the World Cup.