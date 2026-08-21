England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: England look to capitalise on their advantage on Day 3 of the first Test match against Pakistan at Headingley. At stumps on Day 2, England were 366/8, 195 runs ahead of Pakistan who were all out for 171. Dan Lawrence slammed 51 and stitched together a brilliant 120-run stand with skipper Harry Brook (91). Jordan Cox (73) and Joe Root (66) earlier laid the foundation for England's innings. Ali Usman was the pick of an otherwise largely ineffective all-pace attack with 5-92 in 23 overs, his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket coming in just his third match. After dismissing three specialist batsmen, Usman removed tailenders Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson with successive deliveries before Jofra Archer survived the hat-trick ball. (Live Scorecard)

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