England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: England look to capitalise on their advantage on Day 3 of the first Test match against Pakistan at Headingley
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: England look to capitalise on their advantage on Day 3 of the first Test match against Pakistan at Headingley. At stumps on Day 2, England were 366/8, 195 runs ahead of Pakistan who were all out for 171. Dan Lawrence slammed 51 and stitched together a brilliant 120-run stand with skipper Harry Brook (91). Jordan Cox (73) and Joe Root (66) earlier laid the foundation for England's innings. Ali Usman was the pick of an otherwise largely ineffective all-pace attack with 5-92 in 23 overs, his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket coming in just his third match. After dismissing three specialist batsmen, Usman removed tailenders Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson with successive deliveries before Jofra Archer survived the hat-trick ball. (Live Scorecard)
ENG vs PAK, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates
1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
No run, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
Beaten! Turn and bounce, outside off, Jofra Archer tries to block it but gets beaten.
Ali Usman goes full and on off, Jamie Smith drives it through cover for a single.
A good start from Mohammad Abbas. Ali Usman to share the attack. Also, the second new ball is available, but Pakistan decides to continue with the old ball for now.
Nice and full, on middle, Jofra Archer stabs it back to the bowler.
Much fuller, on leg, Jofra Archer flicks it to the fielder at square leg.
Play and a miss! Good length, just outside off, with a hint of away movement. Jofra Archer looks to block it but misses.
Angling in, on middle and leg, Jamie Smith looks to flick it but the ball hits the inside half of his bat and rolls towards deep backward square leg. They cross.
That's a good delivery! Drags his length back, on off, shaping away a touch. Jamie Smith looks to block it but gets a thick outside edge as the ball rolls towards the slip fielder.
Mohammad Abbas starts with a fuller one, just outside off, Jamie Smith leans onto it and pushes it to short cover.
We are all set for the action to begin. The umpires and the players are already out in the middle. Jofra Archer and Jamie Smith will resume their innings. Mohammad Abbas will start with the ball. Let's go... Also, with time and overs lost to rain in this game, there will be revised session timings for Day 3. Lunch is scheduled for 12.15 pm GMT, with Tea at 3.10 pm GMT, while the close of play can be extended until 6 pm GMT to make up for the lost overs. However, all of these timings remain subject to change should the rain make another appearance during the day.
'Moving Day' drama awaits - With the pitch already offering some turn for the spinners and enough nip for the quicks, the stage is set for a cracking day of Test cricket. Pakistan have always thrived on unpredictability and thrilling comebacks, but they face a massive test of character against a clinical home side. Settle in, the opening delivery of Day 3 is right around the corner!
England eyeing complete control - England will look to squeeze every extra run out of their lower order this morning to stretch the advantage well beyond 200 runs. When it is their turn to bowl, the English seamers will aim to exploit the overcast conditions and lively track right from the opening over, probing the technique of every Pakistani batter to enforce total dominance.
Pakistan searching for grit - Pakistan must take inspiration from the sensational five wicket haul by Ali Usman, but their pace battery needs an urgent reset. The seamers leaked far too many easy boundary balls on Day 2, so the primary lesson today is maintaining disciplined lines and drying up the scoring rate. Once they walk out with the bat in the second innings, the top order must show immense resolve, respect good deliveries, and construct long partnerships to erase the deficit.
Hello and welcome to Leeds! A very warm welcome to cricket fans around the world as we arrive at Day 3 of this opening Test between England and Pakistan at Headingley. The hosts are firmly in the driving seat at 366 for 8 with a commanding lead of 195 runs, while Pakistan will be desperate to wipe out the tail swiftly and script a famous fightback on this crucial moving day.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
Rain and Test cricket - We have had warm and sunny weather right throughout the English summer, and we barely saw a washout in The Hundred, which ended last weekend. But once England have gone back to Test cricket, rain has followed. After making an appearance on Day 1, Day 2 started with the covers completely in place. A whole session was lost, but thankfully, there was nothing more than a mizzle since the resumption. Right then, plenty of action left in this Test match as England currently lead by 195 runs, and the forecast for the days ahead is pretty good. Day 3 is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 21, at 10 am GMT. However, you can also tune in much sooner for the build-up as well. Cheers!
A mountain to climb - For all their hardships in the game so far, Pakistan will be happy about one thing - the performance of Ali Usman. He was nowhere near being consistent in terms of pitching the ball in the same areas, but when he got it right, he looked threatening and even picked up a five-for, helping his side to make a slight comeback late in the day. Other than Usman, Mohammad Abbas bowled very miserly and made the old ball talk as well. Khurram Shahzad, meanwhile, was expensive to say the least, and Mohammad Ali simply didn't have the pace to threaten the English batters. Pakistan will now look to make good use of the second new ball early on Day 3 and keep the lead in and around the 200-run mark.
The story of two partnerships - England were already in a comfortable position at the end of Day 1, but once play resumed on Day 2, Joe Root and Jordan Cox plundered the runs with utmost ease. Their stand finally came to an end after adding 150 runs, and they both got out in quick succession. Then Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence got together and they mirrored what their predecessors did, putting on 120 runs for the 5th wicket. The hosts look well on top at 322/4, but have ended the day at 366/8, losing 4 for 44 late in the day. Root, Cox, and Lawrence all picked up half-centuries, as Brook got out in the 90s for a second year running at his home ground, and he will feel there was a big hundred for the taking. Jamie Smith is still out there and will look to attack early on Day 3 and push the lead past the 200-run mark and then some.