England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: England will resume their innings from 112/2 on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan at the Headingley, Leeds. Currently, Joe Root (37*) and Jordan Cox (23*) are standing unbeaten as England trail by 59 runs. Earlier on Wednesday, the hosts wasted little time wrapping up Pakistan's innings, bowling them out for 171 with Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue both completing excellent five-wicket hauls. Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay then came out with positive intent, racing to 36 before Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali struck in consecutive overs to remove both openers, with Gay departing for a fluent 33. (Live Scorecard)