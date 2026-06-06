England vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: New Zealand look to chase down the 254-run target on Day 3 of the first Test match at Lord's. The visitors were 36 for the loss of 3 wickets at stumps on Day 2 with Kane WIlliamson getting dismissed just before the end of play. New Zealand started the day still finishing its first innings, which was wrapped up on 113, conceding a 27-run lead to England. New opening batter Emilio Gay with a match-high 57 runs led England to 226 in its second innings. That set New Zealand 254 to win, which requires the fifth highest successful run chase at Lord's. (Live Scorecard)

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