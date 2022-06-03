England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes Look To Help England Take Lead
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: England will resume Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand with the hopes of showing some resistance with the bat and taking lead to put the visitors on backfoot. Currently, Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad are present at the crease for the hosts. On Day 1, England had bundled out New Zealand for 132 with James Anderson and Matthew Potts taking two wickets each. England then showed some resistance with the bat and they were 92/2 in the 29th over. However, England lost five wickets in a jiffy and the side were reduced to 100/7. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
Eng vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2 Live
After the first two sessions, England gained control of this Test match, but their batting crumbled late in the day to send all the good work of their bowlers down the drain. It's all about starting fresh on a new day with both teams on a level playing field. Who will blink first on Friday? Stay tuned to find out...
Welcome back, folks! It's great to have your company again. Day 1 of the Lord's Test got dominated by the bowlers from both teams, can the batters find their voice on Day 2? This venue is known to dish out excellent batting decks, and to be honest, there are no demons in it. 17 wickets in a day's play was a surprise, and had we not lost 12 overs due to the slow over-rate, we could have New Zealand batting again for the second time on the first day itself. Let's see what's in store this morning.
... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, this Test match has moved along at a brisk pace but it is still hanging in the balance. England have a deficit of 16 runs with three wickets in the kitty. They will hope for their tail to wag and hand them a lead of at least 50 runs, if not more. On the contrary, New Zealand's aim will be to pick the remaining wickets quickly and bat better in the second essay. Day 2 is going to be the moving day after such a breezy start to this Test match and the first ball will be at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT). Do join us early for the build-up and until then, take care and goodbye!
It was turning out to be a day to forget for the touring team after the English openers got off to a steady start. But once they picked up a couple of wickets, we saw them getting their rhythm with the ball. The wicket of Joe Root opened the floodgates for the Black Caps and they went on to reduce England from 92 for 2 to 100 for 7. A familiar collapse for the home team these days as they surrendered the advantage. All the Kiwi bowlers delivered with great aplomb and worked hard on their accuracy.
As already mentioned, it was a bowlers' day out at Lord's. At the start, James Anderson and Stuart Broad provided England with a perfectly accurate start and picked wickets as well to push the Kiwis on the back foot. The debutant Matthew Potts joined the party as a first change bowler, and he also left a telling impact. Potts and Jimmy combined for eight wickets and restricted New Zealand to a below-par total in the first innings.
The summer of English cricket is back and it's back with a bang! 17 wickets on the first day, and the bowlers had a ball. We fell short by 12 overs, but the action we got was full of entertainment. The players are leaving the field, and the Kiwi players are all smiles. They pulled things back superbly in the last session and have earned that smile.
Bowls it full and lands it close to off, Broad brings his bat down to defend but it takes the inner edge and runs down to fine leg. A single is taken and that will be it. Stumps on Day 1!
Back of a length, outside off, Foakes punches it through covers and picks up another three in this over.
Delivers it full and around off, Ben defends it to the off side.
Ben Foakes picks up the bouncer slightly late and ducks awkwardly.
Fine shot! Full and wide outside off, Broad opens the face of his bat as he reaches out for it and steers it through point for another three runs.
Fuller and on off, Foakes slices his attempted drive and it races away through backward point. The fielder pulls it back just before the fence and saves one.
Fuller in length and outside off, Broad tries driving but without any footwork and gets beaten.
Boult mixes it up. Delivers an outswinger this time, around off, Broad pushes inside the line and misses.
Appeal for an lbw, nothing doing. Inswinger from Boult but it starts from the middle stump line and goes down. Broad is on the back foot and is thudded on the pads.
Around off, on a shortish length, Broad leaps as he pushes at it and misses.
Sliding down the leg side, Broad fails to flick and it goes off his pads to fine leg. Kyle Jamieson makes a fine stop near the fence. Two leg byes.
FOUR BYES! Boult bangs in a bouncer, around leg, it flies over the front shoulder of Broad and beats Tom Blundell as well. Bonus boundary for England.
Very full and around off, pushed out to covers.