England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: England will resume Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand with the hopes of showing some resistance with the bat and taking lead to put the visitors on backfoot. Currently, Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad are present at the crease for the hosts. On Day 1, England had bundled out New Zealand for 132 with James Anderson and Matthew Potts taking two wickets each. England then showed some resistance with the bat and they were 92/2 in the 29th over. However, England lost five wickets in a jiffy and the side were reduced to 100/7. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates straight from Lord's, London