Michael Vaughan became a victim of social media trolls as they recalled his tweet indicating India's poor show against New Zealand earlier this year, to take a dig at him after England were all out for 85 runs in the one-off Test against Ireland. Michael Vaughan, the former England captain had then tweeted, "92 all out India ... Can't believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days". Soon after England were dismissed for under 100 runs against the minnows, fans came alive and replied on the tweet to remind him of his remarks.

Check out the fans reactions here:

92 all out India ... Can't believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2019

85 all out England ... Can't believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!! #ENGvIRE — Shanu Mishra (@shanu9698) July 25, 2019

Irish fast bowlers Tim Murtagh and Mark Adair ran through the England batting as the hosts managed to score a paltry 85 runs.

Vaughan, who has been quite vocal with his opinions, labelled England's collapse as "embarrassing" after their poor showing against the minnows. He also slammed England's poor shot selection and timid play.

"When the ball does anything you shut your eyes and hope England get through it," Vaughan told Test Match Special.

"There were some good balls but there was also some timid play and poor strokes," he added.

In return, Ireland, in just their third Test, were dismissed for 207 in the first innings, taking a handy lead of 122 runs.

England have now lost all 10 wickets in a single session four times since 2016, having previously not done so since 1938.

The Ireland match is England's last Test before they attempt to regain the Ashes from Australia, starting on August 1 at Edgbaston.

(With AFP inputs)