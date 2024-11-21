As the deadlock over the ICC Champions Trophy stretches further, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a fresh development on the matter. PCB, in a media release, confirmed the appointment of Mr Sumair Ahmad Syed, Chief Operating Officer of the PCB, as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In the release, the Pakistan board once again iterated its stance of holding the tournament only in Pakistan, amid the alleged suggestions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of organising the tournament in a hybrid model.

The PCB recently informed ICC of its stance to not deviate from organising the entire tournament in Pakistan, with the country's government also supporting the decision. However, the call from the Pakistan boar does leave the ICC in flux, knowing that the tournament cannot be held without the Indian team.

Considering the political issues between the two countries, the Indian team would not be allowed to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The onus is on ICC to find a solution to the complex problem.

Even during the announcement of Sumair's appointment as the Champions Trophy tournament director, PCB made sure that the board's intent of not to move to a hybrid model at any cost.

On the appointment of Sumair, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said:

"Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike.

"The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan's ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country's passion for the game and renowned hospitality.

Advertisement

"This tournament marks a historic milestone as the biggest sporting event in Pakistan's recent history. With Sumair leading the way, the global cricket community can rest assured that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan."

Tournament Director Sumair Ahmad Syed also shared his views. He said:

"I am deeply honored and excited to take on this significant responsibility for a tournament that holds immense importance for the Pakistan Cricket Board, our fans and supporters. Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the International Cricket Council.

"Our experienced events team, which has successfully planned and executed nine multi-team HBL Pakistan Super Leagues, including last five in Pakistan, will play a vital role in ensuring the tournament's success.

Advertisement

"I am committed to working closely with them as well as the International Cricket Council, leaving no stone unturned to exceed the benchmarks set by previous ICC Champions Trophy editions."