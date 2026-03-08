South Africa's star batter David Miller alleged the ICC of favouring England by providing them a charter flight before the Proteas and the West Indies. It is worth noting that air travel has been impacted amid the USA-Israel vs Iran conflict. As a result, the ICC is organising charter flights for teams to return home after the end of their respective campaigns in T20 World Cup 2026. Miller's reaction came while commenting on a post by ESPNcricinfo.

As per the media outlet, England were given a chartered flight on Saturday, while the Proteas and the West Indies were scheduled to leave with a similar arrangement a day later, despite being eliminated well before the Three Lions.

"Funny that England gets eliminated after West Indies and South Africa and gets on a charter back home tonight. While West Indies and South Africa still wait for answers in Kolkata," Miller wrote on the Instagram post.

While West Indies' campaign ended on March 1, that of the Proteas concluded three days later. A day after South Africa's exit, England too were eliminated from the tournament.

Reacting to Miller's remark, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy requested, "@davidmillersa12 a little louder for those in the back to hear please sir."

Miller further said, "@darensammy88 it doesn't take @icc long to organise England charter. West Indies have been waiting for seven days for a charter and South Africa coming on 4 days now. And yet we still wait."

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup 2026 is set to conclude on Sunday with a final between India and New Zealand. The Blackcaps registered a nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the first semi-final. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. set up a summit clash with New Zealand with a narrow seven-run win over England.

On Sunday, India will aim to become the first-ever team to defend the T20 World Cup glory, with a record third title. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be eager to clinch their first trophy at the mega event.