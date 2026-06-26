Indian teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to impress one and all with his sensational batting performances. The southpaw has made a habit of scoring big on crucial occasions. The higher the stakes, the better the player comes out of the wonderkid, who is just 15 years old. Due to his terrific performances and exceptional talent, Sooryavanshi has even earned a spot for himself in India's senior men's T20I squad for the series against Ireland and England. The batter arrives at the highest level after an impressive show for India A in the Tri-Nation A series final against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

While he missed his century by just six runs, Sooryavanshi sent shivers down Sri Lanka A's spine with a 29-ball 94, a knock that eventually helped India A win the final quite comfortably.

Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated clash that included a physical altercation when he played and failed to take India A home against Sri Lanka A in a thrilling Super Over in the league stage. In the final, the southpaw was in full revenge mode as he laced his innings with eight sixes and 10 fours. Sooryavanshi reached the 50-run mark in just 11 balls - the fastest half-century in List A cricket - breaking Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne's 21-year-old record of a 12-ball fifty.

England star Jos Buttler, who is also a former captain of the side, heaped praise on the knock Sooryavanshi played in the Tri-Nation A series final.

"He was involved in a heated post-match clash after India A's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A. The 15-year-old exchanged a few words and briefly shoved a Sri Lankan player following reported sledging during the match. So the cricket authority stepped in quickly with warnings and disciplinary reviews following the incident, but he has instantly redeemed himself in the next game," Buttler said on the 'For the Love of Cricket' podcast.

"In the next game, he hit an 11-ball 50 for India A, the fastest half-century in the history of List A 50-over cricket. So he's at it again. It's something we've never seen before, and it's worrying how many records and things he keeps ticking off so quickly," Buttler added.

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