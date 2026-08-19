England cricket team youngster Jordan Cox opened up about his experience of sharing a dressing room with India superstar Virat Kohli as part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cox did not play a single game for RCB in IPL 2026 but he got the chance to spend time with Virat and he opened up how the star batter is always a call or text away whenever he has any doubts. The England cricketer went on to reveal that he likes to seek advice from Kohli on several topics and even recalled how Kohli told him to embrace the pressure that comes with big occasions.

"I probably don't want to share all of them, but I just wanted to ask him a few questions. He was saying: 'Enjoy the moment. You only get one debut. Just enjoy it and have fun'," Cox told BBC Sport.

“Family and friends, everything they have worked hard for, every time they have come to a game to support you, show them something why they have done all that sacrifice for you. I'll keep it forever, I think. He's someone that I've looked up to and I've managed to spend what felt like four months with him in India. He's someone that I'll text if I'm ever feeling down or need a bit of help. He's always at the end of the phone," he added.

Cox also had a conversation with Kohli after his Test debut in New Zealand was delayed due to injury. The England cricketer was deeply impacted by the setback but an advice from Kohli helped him in understanding the situation.

"I was three days away from playing my first Test and then got injured, which was just unlucky, a freak incident," said Cox. "There were definitely thoughts of 'I'm never going to play again'. I had that Test cap right there, then I couldn't get it. It felt like that was the end, as bad as that sounds. I remember talking to Virat about it. He said: 'There are billions of people who don't even know who I am. The sun will come up in the morning - I don't really care'."

"Obviously he cares when he goes out on to the field of play, because he's crazy on the field. When he comes off the field, he's one of the nicest guys you'll meet. It's about how I can be like that. How can I be really aggressive on the field, then when I come off everyone says 'He's a great bloke'?" he added.

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