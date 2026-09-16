It's sort of a deja vu. After 2025, it's the same story in 2026. After the men's team, now the women's cricket team has refused to receive the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi. Besides being the head of Asian cricket, he is also Pakistan's interior minister. The Indian women's team's refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi was a repeat of the position first taken in the 2025 men's edition of the tournament. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side did not accept the winner's trophy from Naqvi to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people that same year.

Indian cricket great Kapil Dev was asked about India's refusal to accept the Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. "Tell all of them to play golf," was his short reply.

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On the Indian women's cricket team's refusal to accept the… pic.twitter.com/ZhQc9NmAoL — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said the decision not to accept the Women's Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi following their tournament victory in Dubai was taken after thorough discussion.

At the Dubai International Stadium, India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs on Sunday to secure their record eighth Women's Asia Cup title. But Harmanpreet Kaur's squad declined to collect the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister and head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The stance mirrored the decision taken by the Indian men's team after their 2025 Asia Cup victory over Pakistan. Following a 50-minute delay, Naqvi distributed runners-up medals to Sri Lanka before the presentation ceremony concluded abruptly.

"We discussed the trophy issue and decided not to take it from him. He didn't object to it, and we told our team. They gave whatever they had and left. There was no quarrel, no fight, no clash, and what (Devajit) Saikia ji said is right. When you sit at a match, everyone sits and meets there. It doesn't mean that you have to criticise them excessively. When you sit at a match, everyone sits there and meets people from various countries," Shukla told reporters.

With ANI inputs

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