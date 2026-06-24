Former England pacer Stuart Broad has expressed his excitement over the potential international debut of India's young batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old sensation, who represented Rajasthan Royals, finished as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2026 and grabbed widespread attention. Sooryavanshi further underlined his talent with a stunning knock of 94 runs for India A in the final of the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka A. After struggling in the first four matches, he made a remarkable comeback in the summit clash, smashing 94 off just 29 balls.

During the knock, he also brought up his half-century in just 11 balls, which is the fastest fifty in List A cricket.

Following his impressive performances in the IPL, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against Ireland and England, starting June 26 in Belfast. As India prepare for the white-ball tour of the UK, Broad said he is eager to watch the youngster in action.

"He's got it all, hasn't he? He's got it all. He's even getting into sledging now. OK, the cricket's too easy. 11 balls. That's crazy. I'm sure you're probably not hoping, but I'm doing the first T20 up in Durham against India, what's that, July the 1st? Wednesday, July the 1st? I just hope he plays. I really, I've actually got to be honest, I think I might be starstruck by him," Broad said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast.

"And do you know what? It's not just us buying into the hype. I mean, you've obviously seen him, you've kept to him. I've spent the week with Dinesh Kartik, who's one of the coaches, an assistant coach at RCB. And, of course, I'm like, seriously, what do you think of this guy? He's unbelievable. He's seriously unbelievable. You can't get your head around how good this kid is," he added.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who was also part of the discussion, echoed Broad's sentiments and admitted he would be wary of facing Sooryavanshi.

"Listen to this. Hit an 11-ball 50 for India A, the fastest half-century in the history of List A 50-over cricket. So he's at it again. I'll get a few push and shoves in there as well," said Buttler.

"It's something we've just never seen before. And he's worrying how many records and things he keeps ticking off so quickly. So, yeah, we're going to need to keep him quiet as an England side in those T20S. No, he's a different level. Absolutely. And actually quite cool," he added.

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