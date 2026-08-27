Derbyshire Police has launched an investigation into "allegations of assault" in the aftermath of the incident that saw England pacer Brydon Carse being handcuffed outside a bar last Saturday. Carse was dropped from England's squad for the second Test, starting Thursday at Lord's, after the Cricket Regulator launched a probe into the incident that led to the Durham pacer being handcuffed outside a bar late in Derby before being released after agreeing to leave the scene. In an official statement, Derbyshire Police revealed that it has launched an investigation into the matter but has not made any arrests so far.

"We are investigating allegations of assault in Derby city centre. No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing." the statement read.

Further details remain unknown, including whether Carse was involved in the alleged assault in any capacity.

The footage, which went viral after Durham's win over Derbyshire in the County Championship, also captured Carse's teammates, Matthew Potts and former England captain Ben Stokes.

While Potts is centrally contracted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket last month in the aftermath of a separate nightclub controversy.

However, there is no suggestion that either Potts or Stokes had any involvement in the matter.

"A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night. However the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards having agreed to leave the area," the Derbyshire Police had said after a video of Carse being handcuffed emerged.

Speaking on the incident, Joe Root, who replaced Stokes as England captain, admitted he is "really hacked off" that England's off-field issues continue to overshadow their performances on the field.

"If I'm being brutally honest, I'm really hacked off," Root told a press conference. "I'm really disappointed that after last week's performance we are sat here and we're talking about something not related to it at all.

"In terms of the incident itself, obviously with the regulator, there's not a lot I can say on it. It's in their hands now.

"I've spoken to Brydon when I first found out; my first concern was for him as a person. In my time in the dressing room, you obviously develop personal relationships with players.

"I don't think I'm speaking out of turn when I say he's been very upset and has been very apologetic and understands his actions. I'm sure when he gets his chance, he will say that himself.

"It's not the isolated incident itself, it's the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it's detracting from what we're doing on the field."

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