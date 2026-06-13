England on Saturday called up uncapped seam bowler Henry Crocombe ahead of next week's second Test against New Zealand at the Oval. Crocombe will serve as cover for Ollie Robinson, who experienced knee soreness after a training session on Friday and is set to undergo a precautionary scan. The 24-year-old impressed for England Lions recently, taking four wickets in the first innings against South Africa A at Beckenham in May. England's fast-bowling options have been depleted because of the absence of Gus Atkinson.

He was left out for the second Test, along with England captain Ben Stokes, after breaking the team's midnight curfew following the first Test win over the Black Caps.

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