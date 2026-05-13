England's cricket team has emerged from its post-Ashes self-reflection with a new national selector - a foreigner, for the first time - and a new-look Test squad. Marcus North, a former Australia batter, was confirmed in the key position on Wednesday by England, which said he "will contribute to the selection of all England men's squads" from the senior teams through to youth programs. North has a long history in English domestic cricket, having played for six county teams and, since 2018, been director of cricket at Durham - where he has worked alongside England Test captain Ben Stokes.

England selectors have been criticized by some pundits for ignoring county form when picking who plays for the national team, so that might have been a factor behind North's appointment in the wake of the embarrassing 4-1 loss to Australia in the Ashes.

England already has a foreign-born head coach in Brendon McCullum.

North replaces Luke Wright after his three years in the role.

Changes were inevitable in England's Test team after the McCullum-Stokes era hit a new low in the most recent Ashes.

It means there is a fresh look to the squad ahead of the three-Test home series against New Zealand, with opener Zak Crawley and No. 3 Ollie Pope dropped for first Test starting June 4 and three uncapped players selected.

Two of them are opener Emilio Gay, who has been playing limited-overs internationals for Italy - where his mother was born - over the past two years, and wicketkeeper-batter James Rew.

With Chris Woakes joining James Anderson and Stuart Broad in retiring, Mark Wood and Brydon Carse injured, and Jofra Archer unavailable because of T20 commitments, England's fast-bowling stocks are currently low.

Matthew Fisher, whose sole Test appearance came in 2022, was called up along with 23-year-old Sonny Baker, the third uncapped player in the squad. Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue are the more senior pace options.

The squad selection is just for the first Test.

Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

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