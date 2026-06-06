After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was selected for the Indian cricket team at just 15 years of age, the young prodigy has created a buzz from Samastipur to Sri Lanka. At his home in Samastipur, Bihar, there has been a constant stream of visitors and media after he was named in the India squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games. Our Sports Editor Vimal Mohan spoke to Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi. In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, he explained why Vaibhav hits sixes off the very first ball against big bowlers and why comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar or Sir Don Bradman are not appropriate at the moment.

Question: Did you also dream of playing cricket at a higher level? Your son has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record by entering Team India at the age of 15. Have you been able to speak to him about this? What does it mean?

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi: This is a huge moment for our family. A very big dream has been fulfilled. I haven't spoken to Vaibhav yet; he is currently training in Sri Lanka. I will speak to him soon. Last night he told me that the team selection would be announced at 1 pm today. My heart was pounding. I told him not to worry - he has played well, and things will turn out well.

Question: He has broken Sachin's record as the youngest entrant into Team India, and people are comparing him to Sachin and Sir Don Bradman...

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi: Look, it's not right to compare Vaibhav to Sachin or Bradman. These players have performed at a very high level over a long period. Right now, Vaibhav is not even equal to the dust of their feet. Such comparisons should not be made.

Question: Earlier, you said that he watches clips of Brian Lara. Now that Vaibhav has reached this level, which cricketers does he watch?

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi: Brian Lara is a left-hander, and so is Vaibhav. I really like Lara's batting, so I used to show him Lara's videos. He has also watched videos of Lara, Yuvraj, and many other cricketers. But his game is unique - he plays his own kind of cricket.

Question: He has just entered international T20 cricket. But what does he want? Which format does he prefer?

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi: All three formats. He wants to play in all formats. You've seen him play aggressively in the IPL, but he has also scored 332 runs in a 50-over match. He likes red-ball cricket equally.

Question: He has hit sixes off the very first ball against big bowlers - from Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins. Where does this mindset come from? Did you teach him this, or is it his own?

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi: It's his own thinking. Whenever he went to play, older boys used to call him a kid. When I pointed out a big bowler from the opposition, he would go after that bowler and hit a six. Vaibhav used to say, "Papa, if I hit him for a six, the other bowlers won't dominate me." It's his own strategy. He wants people to recognise him by his game, not judge him by his age.

Question: In Bihar, parents tend to think similarly... Vaibhav says you don't get happy too easily. But today you must be happy, as he has made it to Team India.

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi: Yes, I am very happy. But parents in Bihar are like that - no matter how well a child does, a father wants him to achieve even more. If he scores runs, we think he should score a few more. The key thing is winning matches for the team. If the team wins, runs will follow.

Question: Vaibhav's younger brother Ashirwad Suryavanshi is also being talked about these days. Is he as talented as Vaibhav?

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi: No, Vaibhav is different. But Ashirwad also plays well. I'm not able to give him as much time since I have to focus on Vaibhav's work right now. But he's good too. He hits similarly and is a right-handed batter. You'll soon see him perform well too.

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