The England Cricket Board has reportedly issued guidelines for its national team players regarding the consumption of alcohol. It is worth noting that alcohol consumption has created trouble for the board on numerous occasions. Under the new behaviour guidelines, players cannot drink a day before, during, or after a game. The players reportedly cannot drink in public places, including those at team hotels. However, approval from head coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key could allow some relaxation of the recommendations.

"On every day of an England men's home series and tour: The midnight curfew is in place. Players cannot appear under the influence of alcohol in public, or post on social media about any 'alcohol-related material or activities'. Players must inform the team management or security if they are out of the hotel after 10 pm, including changes of plan. In addition, from the day before the start of any match until the end of the day after that match has finished: We recommend that no alcohol be consumed," said a report in The Telegraph, quoting the new policy.

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Ben Stokes' sudden retirement announcement. He dropped the bombshell on Day 4 of the third Test match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge, and the cricketing world was left stunned by the development.

While Stokes and the ECB did not mention anything about the late-night celebrations following the win in the first Test that led to the England skipper missing the second Test, people were quick to find a connection. However, Stokes said that the reasons behind his decision stretched back even further to the 4-1 Ashes series loss against Australia in 2025.

"The Lord's Test, for me, was something that brought back negative feelings about where I was in my career," Stokes said.

"I'd worked so hard since getting home to put things right, or at least that's what I thought I was doing. I put so much time and effort into doing that and I just burned myself out," he added.

Stokes made it clear that the ECB did not force him out but did accept that the recent nightclub controversy did not help.

"There was a build-up to it, how things were during the whole week at Lord's and then another moment when I sat next to Joe Root in the dressing room," he said.

"Obviously another scenario happened that added to it. It's never easy with me, is it? It was an unfortunate situation to be involved in over the past two weeks."

Featured Video Of The Day

Haaland Memes | "It's A Special & Funny Game": Haaland Ahead Of Quarterfinals Against England