"Can Get Back In WI Colors": Dwayne Bravo's Congratulatory Message For New Captain Kieron Pollard

Updated: 10 September 2019 11:40 IST

Kieron Pollard takes over the ODI captaincy from Jason Holder, who continues as Test skipper, and T20I leadership from Carlos Brathwaite.

"Can Get Back In WI Colors": Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo retired from international cricket in October 2018. © Instagram

Dwayne Bravo, who retired from international cricket in October 2018, expressed his desire to don the West Indies colours again after Kieron Pollard was named as the new limited overs captain on Tuesday. The 32-year-old all-rounder takes over the ODI captaincy from Jason Holder, who continues as Test skipper, and T20I leadership from Carlos Brathwaite. After the news broke, Dwayne Bravo didn't take much time to congratulate Kieron Pollard, posting a few pictures with the tall Trinidad batsman.

"Congratulations my friend @kieron.pollard55 on being appointed WI captain you deserve it and u will be a great leader hopefully I can finally get back in WI colors again. #Champion," Dwayne Bravo said with laughing emojis, indicating that it could be just a joke.
 

Bravo's former West Indies teammate Samuel Badree echoed his sentiments as he commented on the post: "We will make a comeback."

Badree too followed it up with a laughing emoji.

Pollard acknowledged Bravo's post with a reply, "Thanks soldier".

a8nhjjm8

In the 2019 World Cup, the West Indies finished in ninth place in the league stage, only a place above Afghanistan in the 10-nation round-robin tournament.

With the 2020 T20 World Cup approaching, the West Indies don't want to lose the title that they won in 2016 in India.
 
After his appointment, Pollard said: "In the short term as Captain, the immediate aim is to defend the T20 World Cup. One of the discussions I hope to have is to bring back the idea of specialists playing in their best positions

"I've played franchise all over the world and I hope to use this experience to help the West Indies in my role as captain," he added.

Pollard's first assignment as limited overs captain will begin from November 5, when they face Afghanistan, for a full series in Dehradun.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Kieron Adrian Pollard Kieron Pollard Dwayne John Bravo Dwayne Bravo Cricket Samuel Badree Samuel Badree
Highlights
  • Dwayne Bravo posted a hilarious congratulatory message for Kieron Pollard
  • Pollard was named as the new limited overs captain on Tuesday
  • Bravo's teammate Samuel Badree echoed his sentiments
