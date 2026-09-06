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Duleep Trophy Final Live Score, East Zone vs South Zone Live Updates: Focus On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Duleep Trophy Final Live Score, East Zone vs South Zone Live Updates:Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Devdutt Padikkal and Tilak Varma will be eager to amplify their recent red ball gains while Mohammed Siraj will look to rediscover his rhythm
Duleep Trophy Final Live Score, East Zone vs South Zone Live Updates© X/Twitter
Duleep Trophy Final Live Score, East Zone vs South Zone Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Devdutt Padikkal and Tilak Varma will be eager to amplify their recent red ball gains while Mohammed Siraj will look to rediscover his rhythm ahead of some important assignments when East Zone face South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final from Sunday. The Karnataka batter returned home with two hundreds in as many Tests and a Player of the Series award to boot with. Now, he will be hoping to replicate that performance for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final. It will certainly help his side regain the title after 2023, but such an effort will further boost Padikkal's claim for a longer run at No. 3. (LIVE SCORE)
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Duleep Trophy Final Day 1 Live Updates
TOSS - East Zone win and the and will BAT first.
Reigning champs bring reinforcements - South Zone are the reigning champions and will look to replicate their success from last season. They have also brought in Devdutt Padikkal fresh off a stellar Test series against Sri Lanka and also one of India's leading red ball pacers in the form of Mohammed Siraj. They have great all-round depth in all departments but will they be able to keep East Zone's batters under check? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for the toss and team news.
East zone looking to script history - It's been a while since East Zone last won the Duleep Trophy and with a fresh and fiesty squad, they look to topple the mighty South Zone. With Ishan Kishan at the helm and the talented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in full flow, East Zone will look to dominate with the bat, whereas between Mohammad Shami will look to do the heavy lifting with the ball.
The summit clash - Hello and a warm welcome to one and all. Chepauk is all set to host the Duleep Trophy Final between East Zone and South Zone. Both teams come into this game on the back of strong bowling performances in the semis, but the batting might end up being the differentiating factor.
... MATCH DAY ...
Steeped in history - For decades, the Duleep Trophy has been one of the clearest pathways for India's domestic cricketers to test themselves against the country's best. Named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji, the nephew of Ranjitsinhji, the tournament has predominantly been a zonal contest, though its format has evolved at various points over the years. From established internationals to players pushing for their big break, it has remained an important proving ground in Indian first-class cricket. The 2026 edition of the Duleep Trophy has reached its final chapter, with East Zone and South Zone set to battle it out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Originally scheduled to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the final was moved to Chepauk to allow spectators to attend the marquee domestic fixture. Chasing another title - South Zone have a proud Duleep Trophy history, with 14 titles to their name, including 12 outright victories and two shared titles. Their last triumph came in 2023, and having reached last year's final, they began this campaign from the semi-final stage, where they saw off North Zone to book their place in another title clash. A blend of experience and promise - Leading from the front in that semi-final win was skipper Tilak Varma, who set the tone with an unbeaten century in the first innings before returning to finish the chase with an unbeaten fifty and guide his team into the final. The likes of Ricky Bhui and Narayan Jagadeesan bring plenty of first-class experience to the batting unit, while Ravichandran Smaran arrives with a truckload of runs behind him. He was the leading run-scorer in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, making him one of South Zone's key batting prospects heading into the final. Shaik Rasheed offers the promise of youth. His talent is undeniable, and a final of this stature presents him with an opportunity to make his mark on the big stage. Their batting has been strengthened further by the addition of Devdutt Padikkal. He arrives in Chennai in fine touch, having struck twin centuries in India's recent Test series in Sri Lanka. His recent form could prove a major boost for South Zone as they look to finish the job this time around. Bowling gets a boost - A significant addition on the bowling front is Mohammed Siraj, who seemed to struggle for rhythm during the two Tests in Sri Lanka and will be keen to find his best again in the final. His arrival comes at an important time for South Zone, with Vidwath Kaverappa picking up a niggle in the second innings after an impressive first-innings spell. MD Nidheesh made a strong impression with a five-wicket haul in the second innings and could form a partnership with Siraj that will be one to watch in the final. Spin could become increasingly important as the game progresses, with Shreyas Gopal spearheading that department. The long road to Chepauk - East Zone have won the competition twice, with their last title win coming in 2012. They have taken the longer route to this year's final, entering the competition from the quarter-final stage and battling their way through to the title clash after defeating North East Zone and Central Zone along the way. A mix of solidity and flair - Abhimanyu Easwaran provides the solidity at the top, with years of first-class cricket behind him, while captain Ishan Kishan brings an attacking presence in the middle order. Then there is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose fearless approach has added another dimension to the side. The teenager struck 92 in the semi-final and showed the willingness to take on the bowling that has quickly become a feature of his batting. He may still be young, but a final against South Zone offers another opportunity to show that he belongs on this stage. The middle order also has plenty of domestic experience, with Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh and Sudip Gharami capable of making important contributions. Experience at the heart of the attack - Mohammad Shami brings enormous experience and the ability to make things happen with both the new ball and the old ball, with his reverse swing adding another dimension as the innings progresses. Mukesh Kumar, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the dependable performers on the domestic circuit. The combination of Shami and Mukesh gives East Zone a strong pace attack, with both capable of exploiting any movement on offer at Chepauk. They also have useful spin options in Shahbaz Ahmed and Anukul Roy. Shahbaz did not feature in the semi-final, but if the conditions favour spin, he could return to the XI. What will Chepauk offer? We are heading into a bit of the unknown when it comes to red-ball cricket at Chepauk, with the last first-class game at the venue coming back in 2024. That makes it difficult to predict exactly how the surface will behave over five days. The heat and humidity could play a role early on, while the pitch is likely to offer more assistance to spin as the game progresses and the surface begins to wear. With two well-balanced sides and plenty of experience on both teams, the team that adapts quickest to the conditions could hold the edge in what promises to be a closely fought Duleep Trophy final. Whose side are you on?