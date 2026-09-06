Duleep Trophy Final Live Score, East Zone vs South Zone Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Devdutt Padikkal and Tilak Varma will be eager to amplify their recent red ball gains while Mohammed Siraj will look to rediscover his rhythm ahead of some important assignments when East Zone face South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final from Sunday. The Karnataka batter returned home with two hundreds in as many Tests and a Player of the Series award to boot with. Now, he will be hoping to replicate that performance for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final. It will certainly help his side regain the title after 2023, but such an effort will further boost Padikkal's claim for a longer run at No. 3. (LIVE SCORE)

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