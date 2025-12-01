Defending champions Dubai Capitals will take on Desert Vipers -- a rematch of last season's final -- in the inaugural match of ILT20 beginning in Dubai Tuesday, with all-rounder Gulbadin Naib saying his team is looking forward to another fruitful campaign. The Afghanistan cricketer, who was a member of title-winning Dubai Capitals last time, added that familiarity with the conditions will help his side continue its good showing in season four as well. "Last year we won, but we're looking forward to another successful season. It's a huge platform for everybody. We have got some new faces and they are very keen to do something for the team," said Naib.

"This is a mega event, so as professionals it's important for us to get our mindset right. We know the conditions, so we should be able to adapt. We had amazing support and we're looking forward to more of the same," he added.

This edition marks a new chapter in the league's journey, with ILT20 organising its first-ever player auction and including players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for the first time.

New Zealand cricketer Lockie Ferguson, who led the Desert Vipers to the final last season -- their second in the ILT20 -- said a well-balanced bowling unit will help his side do well this time around as well.

"We played great cricket throughout the tournament last season, so this year we're looking to do even better. We have some new faces, so I'm excited about it. I'm looking forward to working alongside Naseem Shah, David Payne and Khuzaima Tanveer as well in a well-balanced bowling attack.

"What's great about this tournament is that the young players get a chance to learn very quickly," added Ferguson.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who is leading Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, said he would like his players to execute the team plans on the field and hoped they would do much better than the bottom-table finish in the previous edition.

"We all want to win. It's simple for us. We just need to be disciplined and execute our plans. It's a long tournament, so we'll take each game as it comes. It's good to have guys who are familiar with each other. We have a lot of power and depth in our line-up, so the task for us will be to figure out how to put it all together," said Holder.

Gulf Giants' England all-rounder, Moeen Ali, whose side lifted the trophy in its inaugural edition, said his local players will hold the key to the team's success.

"The quality has gone up, and I'm excited to be part of a new team. We've gone in a different direction with our players. I think what's important is how good our local players are, and we're hoping to get back to where our squad belongs, which is competing for the title," he said.

