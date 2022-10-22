The T20 World Cup is currently being played in Australia and Premier League football club Manchester United used a picture of former England captain Kevin Pietersen to help spike interest for the tournament. However, things took an ugly turn when Pietersen asked them to take the post down and he slammed the club and it's manager Erik ten Hag for the treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo. After Pietersen's comment, the post was deleted.

"It's T20 World Cup szn. We've welcomed cricketing legends, played at icc venues and met up with plenty of heroes over the years," Manchester United had written in their Instagram post.

However, Pietersen commented: "Please take my picture down? I don't want an association with a club that's managed by a clown who is completely disrespecting the greatest footballer of all time! @cristiano is the BOSS. That clown who no one will ever remember, needs a wake up."

It is being reported that during the game against Tottenham Hotspur, Ronaldo told United manager Erik ten Hag that he did not want to come on as a late substitute.

Ten Hag had then said after the Tottenham match that he would "deal with" the issue and Ronaldo was seen driving into United's Carrington training headquarters before the announcement of his punishment.

It was not the first time Ronaldo had shown public dissent at his role in Ten Hag's team's and the United manager has finally responded by wielding the axe.

United chiefs are said to be weighing up a decision on Ronaldo's long-term future after the disciplinary issue. But whether there can be a way back for the unhappy Portugal striker remains to be seen.

United would have to wait until the transfer window reopens on January 1 before they could sell Ronaldo, whose huge salary could prove a stumbling block to potential buyers.

Disappointed by United's failure to qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo has been trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford since the end of last season.

(With AFP inputs)

