With someone like an ageing Dinesh Karthik making a comeback into the national squad after a long gap, the other out-of-favour Indian players, who are running out of age and expectations, must have changed their perception about their chances of another national call-up. But the case of Wriddhiman Saha is slightly different. The player from Bengal feels that the Indian team selectors have already made up their mind about him and that he would not be picked by them anytime in the future.

The right-handed batter reiterated that it was already made clear to him by the selection committee and the coach that he is not in their future plans.

Saha, India's red-ball specialist in the late 2020s, played his last Test match in December 2021. In IPL this year, he scored 317 runs across 11 games at an average of 31.70 and a strike rate of 122.39.

The wicketkeeper-batter feels that he would have been picked for India's upcoming tour to England after his performance in IPL 2022, had the selectors been interested in him.

"I don't think I would be selected in the national team any more as the coach and chief selector had already said this to me. In case they were interested in selecting me, I might have been in the England tour after my performance in IPL 2022. This means that they have already made up their mind about me," Saha told Sports Tak.

"What matters to me is to play cricket and as long as I feel good, I will keep playing," he added.

Saha was a part of newbies Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He played a crucial role as an opener in the tournament for the side that eventually emerged as the winner.