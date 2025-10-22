Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra supported the team management's decision to back fast bowler Harshit Rana in all formats. There has been a lot of chatter over the youngster's inclusion for the white-ball series against Australia with some ex-India cricketers expressing their concerns. However, Chopra pointed out that India do not have a lot of options when it comes to all-format pacers and in that situation, they should back Harshit due to his potential. "It will happen. Let's make a long list of fast bowlers who are close to the Indian team - (Mohammed) Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana at the moment, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep. Who else? Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are not there," Chopra said on YouTube.

"We have forgotten Umran Malik. Khaleel (Ahmed) can come, but he is not your Test kind of bowler. Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, T Natarajan - whose name should I take? When you see this list, it's not like you have a dozen bowlers standing ready. You don't have that many. That's why the team feels that they should back Harshit Rana if he has that game," he added.

Chopra also weighed in on the speculations that Harshit is favoured by the team management due to his association with head coach Gautam Gambhir in Kolkata Knight Riders. Chopra pointed out that even former captains like Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni backed many players in the past.

"If someone has played more in front of a coach, captain or selector, they see more potential in him and want to back him. Sourav Ganguly also backed some players. Eventually some of them became the legends of the game. Similarly, Dhoni backed many players. They became legends of the game. Virat Kohli also backed someone. Now Shubman Gill will also back someone," he said.

"Let's not get carried away yet. He doesn't deserve the hate. It's not his mistake. If you have to give hate, give it to someone else, and not to him because he is not asking for him to be selected. You select him and he comes and plays. He tries to win the match, and whether he is able to do that or not is a separate issue," Chopra concluded.