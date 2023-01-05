Former New Zealand fat bowler Simon Doull, who is currently on the commentary panel for the ongoing second Test match ween Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi has lashed out at the PCB for the dead pitches that are being doled out for Test cricket. Pakistan has been criticised for its placid surfaces ever since they have started hosting Test cricket back in their own country. The pitches offer very little help for bowlers and batters often go on to get big scores. The first match of the series had ended in a draw nd the second Test also looks like meandering towards another boring draw.

Speaking on commentary Doull said, ""Where do these directives come from? Do they come from Babar Azam? Does he want to play on these roads to improve his own stats."

Audio of Simon Doull criticising Pakistan's pitches

"Where do these directives come from? Do they come from Babar Azam? Does he want to play on these roads to improve his own stats," Simon Doull lashes out on the nature of pitches in Pakistan. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/EhvSxeQaor — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 4, 2023

Pakistan had earlier lost their home series against England as they were blown away by Ben Stokes' team aggressive batting.

The pitches were equally bad in that series too but the England bowlers did very well to regularly pick 20 wickets to force a victory.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja had addressed the issue several times but he couldn't bring about any positive change during his tenure in terms of providing competitive pitches for Test cricket.

