As Jasprit Bumrah missed the 5th and final Test of the series against England due to 'workload management', it was Mohammed Siraj, a pacer who has equally been burdened by the Indian team, that turned into a match-winner. Up against England on the final day of the Oval Test, Siraj bowled his heart out, bagging some of the most important wickets to help the team win the match and draw the series 2-2. Seeing Siraj, who bowled 185.3 overs in the series, give his all without complaining of potential injuries, India great Sunil Gavaskar lambasted the 'workload management' chatter yet again.

Citing Siraj's example, Gavaskar highlighted how the hardworking pacer debunked the talks of 'workload management', hoping others will see him as an example, and soon, such terminologies will be out of the Indian cricket dictionary.

"There's always the saying that the bowlers win your matches, but the fact of the matter is that you've also got to score the runs. So because India didn't score the runs, they lost those two matches. So yes, I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload. I hope that the word 'workload' goes out of the Indian Cricket dictionary. I've been saying that for a long time. For five Test matches nonstop, he bowled 6-over, 7-over, 8-over spells because the captain wanted it, and the country expected of him. And I think that is the one thing that we all should keep in mind that this workload is only a mental thing, not so much a physical thing," he said.

Do Jawans complain?

It was India's head coach Gautam Gambhir who had declared that Jasprit Bumrah, the team's marquee pacer, would only play 3 of the 5 Tests against England as his 'workload' needs to be managed. Gavaskar sent an indirect message to Gambhir, citing the example of army men on the border who do their best for the country, irrespective of the conditions without thinking about their own well-being.

"If you are going to succumb to people who are talking about workload, then you are never going to have your best players on the field. You've got to get them to a situation where you say , 'Hello, you are playing for your country, and when you are playing for your country, you got to forget the aches and pains in your muscles. That is what you mean on the border. Do you think the jawans complain about the cold, or what is the situation? They are there to give their lives for the country. Give your very best for the country. Don't worry about accident pains. What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out bat with a fracture. That is the kind of thing you want to expect from your team. That is the, that's something that you want to expect. Don't go by the little injuries. It is an honor given to you amongst 140 crores of people, so you are so lucky to be able to represent India. And you should not take that lightly. And this what we have seen with Siraj, five Test matches, bowling non stop," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah 'injured', not overworked

Speaking specifically of Bumrah, Gavaskar said that the pacer's decision to return home before the conclusion of the 5th Test against Engalnd seems to have come because of an injury and not a workload issue.

"Not a problem in home series, but definitely in overseas series, where you're taking a team overseas, and the balance of the team can get affected. At home, you have ample time to call out to reserves, so it's not so much of an issue. But going overseas, you have to maybe look at that factor. But Bumrah was an injury issue, not a workload thing. He's had a serious injury. And so therefore I think that also has to be taken into consideration. When he played the two Test matches, he took two fifers. India might not have won, but he took those wickets. So you mustn't forget what a wonderful bowler he is," Gavaskar said.