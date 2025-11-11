Indian Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill expressed grief over the incident of the car blast near the Red Fort metro station in the nation's capital on Monday. The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort on Monday evening, killed eight people and left several others injured. Taking to X, Gill wrote, "Disturbed by the distressing events at the Red Fort. My thoughts are with everyone impacted. Hoping for peace, safety, and strength for all. "

Disturbed by the distressing events at the Red Fort. My thoughts are with everyone impacted. Hoping for peace, safety, and strength for all. — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 11, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who were killed in a blast in a car close to the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening, and Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled individuals, and Rs 5 lakh each for seriously injured individuals.

In an announcement on X, CM Rekha Gupta said that the tragic incident that occurred in Delhi has "left the entire city in shock".

"In this hour of difficulty, the Government of Delhi extends its deepest condolences" to all those families who have lost their loved ones and to those who have been injured in this incident, she went on to add in her post.

She emphasised that the Delhi government stands firmly with every affected family, and "we have taken a compassionate decision for immediate relief".

"Our government will take responsibility for the proper and quality treatment of the injured. Peace and security in Delhi is our utmost priority," Delhi CM said.

The administration is "working with full vigilance" and stands with all affected individuals and their families, Delhi CM said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Delhi blast case, to submit its investigation report at the earliest, the sources said earlier.

The NIA will take over the probe formally from the Delhi Police and examine all aspects of the case, including the materials used in the blast and possible terror links. The transfer of the case to the NIA indicates the Centre's intent to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated investigation into the incident.