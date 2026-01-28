India all-rounder Axar Patel has opened up on his journey from nerves to match-winner in high-pressure games, underlining how crucial experiences from the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy have shaped his confidence ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo's The Cricket Monthly, Axar admitted he was anxious going into the 2024 T20 World Cup, particularly after India's painful semi-final loss to England in the 2022 edition. Patel said he was nervous going into the 2024 World Cup, considering he had not had good experiences in the 2022 edition, recalling how England had beaten India by ten wickets back then.

Those nerves resurfaced when India once again faced England in the 2024 semi-final, this time on a slow, turning pitch in Providence, Guyana. Axar, however, quickly read the conditions after batting briefly.

"I knew batting on the wicket was not easy. I bowled in the powerplay and got Buttler on the very first delivery," he said, as Jos Buttler top-edged a reverse sweep to be caught.

Axar stressed that sticking to his strengths was key despite the pressure of a knockout game.

Axar's growing importance was further highlighted in the World Cup final against South Africa, when he was unexpectedly promoted to No.5 with India struggling at 34 for 3.

"I didn't know I was going to bat at 5. It all happened suddenly," he said, revealing the call was taken by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.

Partnering Virat Kohli, Axar played a crucial counter-attacking knock of 47 off 31 balls, swinging momentum back in India's favour.

"With Virat bhai at the other end, and the way he was calmly manoeuvring the situation, I did not need to worry that much. If the match-up was in my favour, I would go for my strokes and then rotate the strike. Getting about ten runs an over was good, and that is how we calculated our approach," Axar said.

That fearless mindset carried into the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in 2025, where Axar made a crucial 40-ball-29 when India were chasing a modest target of 252 runs. Patel took on left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner at a decisive moment and hit him for a massive six to break the shackles.

"The equation was very close. Santner was bowling his ninth [eighth] over, I think. Shreyas had just got out. I knew, as a bowler, Santner would take a chance to go for another wicket," Patel recalled.

India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without losing any match in the tournament and bagged the coveted trophy after a gap of 12 years.

As India prepare to defend their T20 world title in 2026, Axar Patel's composure, tactical awareness and growing role with both bat and ball appear set to remain central to their plans.

India are placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA and arch-rivals Pakistan. The defending champions will begin their campaign against the USA on February 7, before facing Pakistan on February 15, with group matches also scheduled against Namibia and the Netherlands.

