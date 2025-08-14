India all-rounder Washington Sundar has credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for throwing his weight behind him, having initially struggled to establish his place in the Indian Test team. Sundar scored 284 runs in four matches during the recently-concluded England Test series, including an unbeaten 101 during the Manchester Test. Speaking to Wisden in a recent interview, Sundar revealed that he idolised Gambhir, a fellow southpaw, during his formative years. He also admitted that he hated bowling against Gambhir while playing against him in the IPL.

"He also had No. 5 on the back of his jersey (like me). And obviously he was a left hander, who was extremely elegant. The only thing I didn't enjoy was bowling to him in the IPL. He was someone who was super succesful against me but he is an amazing human being. He has had so much faith in all of us that we would fight at all times and win the game. Really glad to see him happy at the end of the series," revealed Sundar.

India captain Shubman Gill led from the front, as he smashed 754 runs during the five-match series which India drew 2-2 earlier this month. Sundar also praised Gill and Gambhir for the way they managed the dressing room.

"Credit to them for having such a calm dressing room throughout the series. Their communication was precise and clear on what was expected. Both of them have a lot of belief in their players and that really helps in the bigger picture," he added.

In Manchester, Sundar batted for five sessions with the seasoned southpaw Ravindra Jadeja, and single-handedly ate up 34.3 overs, forcing England to settle for a draw. After Jadeja dispatched the ball into the stands to bring up his ton, Sundar pushed for a double to celebrate his maiden Test century for India and walked back unbeaten on 101(206).

When the series returned to London, Sundar, in his last dance in the series, brought a T20 flavour with his swashbuckling strokplay. He filled London's clouded sky with his fireworks, hammered four boundaries and as many towering sixes to blaze his way to 53(46). His heroic effort towards the end propelled India to 396 in the second innings and set a 374-run target for England to hunt down.

(With ANI Inputs)