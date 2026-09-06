A viral video from the Kerala Cricket League 2026 final presentation ceremony featuring Sanju Samson and Sreesanth led to a lot of chatter on social media. In the video, Sreesanth approached the stage and shook hands with everyone present except for Samson. The video quickly led to fans speculating about a possible fallout between Kerala's two big names in the world of cricket. Samson was already on stage alongside the trophy and other officials but he did not shake hands with Sreesanth when the ex-India star also walked onto the stage. While users on social media went into overdrive over the possible reason behind the two players not shaking hands, neither Samson or Sreesanth officially said anything about the matter.

Sreesanth and sanju Samson ignored the hand snakes between each other in kcl final ?....



Any Rift??#KCL #SANJU pic.twitter.com/UbteQpw6nl — 𝗬𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗫𝗬 (@yelloveX7) September 6, 2026

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that he does not see wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson as a backup opener for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, saying that consistency is an issue with him and he should be playing only T20I cricket.

Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, former Indian batter and domestic stalwart Wasim shared detailed observations on India's top-order road map for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Weighing in on whether Sanju Samson fits into the long-term ODI plans as a backup opener, Jaffer emphasised that the middle-over demands of ODI cricket require sustained consistency and orthodox game management.

With India actively assessing core combinations for the next ODI World Cup cycle, Jaffer pointed out that while Samson possesses raw match-winning potential, other top-order candidates are better tailored for the length and technical requirements of the format.

He said, as per a press release, “I do not see Sanju Samson as a backup opener for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027; I think there's a slight issue of consistency with him. In one-day cricket, you require a bit more consistency because there is more time at the crease. Sanju has definitely scored a hundred in his last ODI, but he has played quite a bit of ODI cricket, and consistency has been an issue for him. I think India has a few better options than Sanju Samson. I feel Sanju should be left alone to play T20 cricket.”

(With ANI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals