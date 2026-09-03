The video of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant partying with former captain MS Dhoni has taken the internet by storm. However, the clip has also sparked a discussion about Dhoni's alleged fondness for hookah. In the viral video, Pant and Dhoni can be seen partying and dancing with a group of friends in a room. Music, food, and drinks were an integral part of the gathering, as Pant enjoyed some downtime following India's Test series victory over Sri Lanka. Amid all the celebrations, fans were particularly focused on Dhoni, who also appeared to be in a cheerful mood.

At one point in the video, Dhoni walks up to Pant and appears to whisper something in his ear. Shortly after, someone can be heard saying, "Jara hookah peeke aata hu" ("I'll go and smoke hookah").

NDTV could not independently verify the identity of the person who made the remark. However, curious fans were quick to link the comment to Dhoni, citing previous instances and discussions surrounding his reported liking for hookah.

Dhoni never beating the allegations



When Pant said, “Mahi bhai, edhar aao.”



Dhoni: “Rukk… Hukka peeke aata hu.” 💨



- Dhoni & Pant chilling with their friends in London. pic.twitter.com/myPw4bjQF9 — ONE7 (@17pixles) September 2, 2026

Notably, former Australia captain George Bailey had once recalled Dhoni's open-door policy for hookah and relaxed approach during his playing days.

"He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah," Bailey had said. "So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there."

Talking about Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter featured for India last month during the Test series in Sri Lanka, which India won 1-0 after securing victory in the opening Test in Galle. The second Test ended in a draw after Sonal Dinusha batted for five sessions following Sri Lanka's follow-on, which India had enforced.

During the second Test, Pant overtook Dhoni in the record books, becoming India's highest run-scorer as a designated wicketkeeper in away or neutral Tests.

Pant has scored 2,534 runs at an impressive average of over 41, narrowly surpassing Dhoni's tally of 2,496 runs. Farokh Engineer (1,209), Syed Kirmani (1,109) and Kiran More (901) complete the top five.

Pant also overtook Adam Gilchrist to become the third-highest six-hitter in Test cricket.

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