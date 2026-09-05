Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is embarking on a series of cricket assignments starting Sunday. He will feature in the Duleep Trophy final, followed by the India vs Afghanistan T20I series and then the Asian Games. From October, he will be expected to play against the West Indies and New Zealand. While Sooryavanshi looks set to be one of the main choices as far as T20Is are concerned, a report by news agency PTI said that he is currently not "in the red-ball scheme of things as far as the national team is concerned."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Thursday said the board wants young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and other emerging prospects to build long and successful careers like legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar. The 15-year-old is being provided with the right guidance and support to ensure he does not become a "one-series or one-year wonder".

The BCCI held a review meeting on Thursday, which was attended by Secretary Devajit Saikia, India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman, and other top BCCI officials at the board's headquarters in Mumbai.

Among other matters discussed at the meeting, Saikia said the BCCI is closely monitoring Sooryavanshi and other young prospects, with the board focused on providing them with the right guidance and support to help them build long and successful international careers.

"You see, the BCCI can be proud that we are promoting a player at the age of 15 who is already making his mark on the international stage, and we are very cautious that he takes every right step forward so that he does not become a one-series or one-year wonder. We want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, or any player of his stature, to continue and serve the country like Sachin Tendulkar did, and like other players who became legends in the past. So, we look at Vaibhav in a very serious manner. He is monitored from every angle and at every step he takes forward in his international career. The BCCI is taking a very close look at his future," Saikia said.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a remarkable run in cricket. Recently, at the age of 15 years and 157 days, he became the youngest player to score a half-century in the history of the Duleep Trophy, breaking a 57-year-old record.

He also scored 151 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe to claim his maiden Player of the Series award as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

With ANI inputs

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