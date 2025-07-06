Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions, Live Streaming: After a huge success of the first season, Delhi Premier League is all set to return for its second season. The player auctions for the upcoming season are set to be held on Sunday (men's) and Monday (women's). Ahead of the auction, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officially announced the addition of two new men's franchises to the tournament. The Outer Delhi and New Delhi franchises will debut in the 2025 season, expanding the league from six to eight teams.

India star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who headlined the first season with his presence, will be not be going under the hammer as he was retained by Purani Dilli 6.

When will the Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions take place?

The Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions will take place on Sunday, July 6 (IST).

Where will the Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions be held?

The Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions will be held at the Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

What time will the Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions start?

The Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions will start at 10 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions?

The Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions will not be telecasted live.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions?

The Delhi Premier League 2025 Men's Auctions will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)