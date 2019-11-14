 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Delhi Capitals Could Swap Prithvi Shaw For Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane: Report

Updated: 14 November 2019 14:27 IST

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane has scored two IPL hundreds in 140 games, averaging 32.93 with a strike rate of 121.92.

Delhi Capitals Could Swap Prithvi Shaw For Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane is likely to move to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals. © BCCI/IPL

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players' transfer window expires on Thursday. "Talks are still going on. A decision has to be made before the end of the day and it will be made," a BCCI official told PTI.

Rahane, who has been trying to get back into India's limited overs set up, established his T20 credentials as an opener after moving to Royals from Mumbai Indians in 2011.

He has scored two IPL hundreds in 140 games, averaging 32.93 with a strike rate of 121.92. In 2012, he was Royals' highest run-getter.

The deal could also be a swap between Royals' Rahane, who has a price tag of Rs four crore, and Capitals' Prithvi Shaw, whose doping ban ends on Friday.

Rahane, who was removed as captain in the middle of the 2019 season with Steve Smith taking over the leadership, did rather well last year, scoring 393 runs in 14 games at 32.75, including an unbeaten 105.

The 31-year-old last played a T20 for India in August 2016 and an ODI in February 2018.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Prithvi Shaw Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane is likely to move to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals
  • Ajinkya Rahane has scored two IPL hundreds in 140 games
  • The trade deal could also be a swap between Rahane and Prithvi Shaw
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: "Have To Play Late, Close To Body": Ajinkya Rahane After Pink Ball Prep
India vs Bangladesh: "Have To Play Late, Close To Body": Ajinkya Rahane After Pink Ball Prep
Ajinkya Rahane Resumes Training "After Spending Quality Time With Family". Watch Video
Ajinkya Rahane Resumes Training "After Spending Quality Time With Family". Watch Video
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa
India vs South Africa: India Decimate Woeful South Africa In 3rd Test To Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash
India vs South Africa: India Decimate Woeful South Africa In 3rd Test To Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.