"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. "Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji's demise, may her soul rest in peace," Virat Kohli tweeted. The 67-year-old's sudden death led to an outpour of emotions on the social media as various sports personalities expressed shock and grief and recalled the moments when they got to interact with her. Other sportspersons including Gautam Gambhir , Virender Sehwag, Saina Mirza etc also paid condolences to the leader.

"I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Sushma Swaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing and helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for India," said cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

"Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of Sushma Swarajji," tweeted former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swarajji. In a political career spanning over 50 years, she touched a billion hearts with her strength, grace and compassion. Her clutter breaking approach as the External Affairs Minister will always be revered and remembered," said former Union Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

"Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swarajji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am," said tennis star Sania Mirza.

Fierce, result-driven and a people's person - she was all of that and more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of Sushma Swarajji's passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace!" said Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

"One of my favourite politicians. Lots to admire. Heartfelt condolences. Huge loss. Rest in peace," said cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra.

"Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwarajji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon," said former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif who is currently in West Indies officiating as one of the commentators.