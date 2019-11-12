Deepak Chahar, who fired India to an emphatic T20 series win with his six-wicket haul, once again weaved magic with the ball picking up his second hat-trick in three days' time. However, unlike last time his current heroics came for Rajasthan in a domestic match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Vidarbha at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Leading his side's pace attack, the 27-year-old bowler removed Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar off successive deliveries in the 13th over. He finished with the figures of 4/18 in his three overs and helped restrict Vidarbha to 99/9 in a 13 over-match.

Deepak Chahar bowling the final over of the innings dismissed four batsmen. He removed Rushabh Rathod on the very first ball of the over and then dismissed Nalkande, Wagh and Wadkar off the last three ball of the over to complete his hat-trick.

Deepak Chahar, on Sunday, had become the second Indian to claim a T20I hat-trick and returned with six for seven in the third and the final T20I match, which India won by 30 runs in Nagpur.

He had also registered the best-ever T20I figures in men's cricket as he went past Ajantha Mendis, who had taken six wickets for eight runs against Zimbabwe.

Deepak Chahar removed Shafiul Islam on the final delivery of the 18th over and then struck twice in the final over to remove Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam to complete his hat-trick.

Chahar's stand-out performance helped India clinch the series coming from behind after they had lost the series opener in New Delhi.