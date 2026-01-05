Former Indian cricket team star Shikhar Dhawan is set to marry Sophie Shine in February, according to a report by HT City. The report stated that the celebrations will take place in the third week of February in Delhi-NCR, with big names from both the cricketing world and Bollywood expected to attend. Preparations for the lavish ceremony are already underway, though no further details have emerged. "It's a new beginning and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude," a source said. The source added that Dhawan is personally involved in planning the entire ceremony.

The relationship between Dhawan and Shine, an Irish national, came into the spotlight when the couple was spotted in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to reports, they met in Dubai a few years ago and gradually became friends. The couple has reportedly been living together for over a year.

Dhawan was earlier married to Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he has a son, 11-year-old Zoravar Dhawan. The couple divorced in 2023.

Dhawan has also praised Virat Kohli's hunger and clarity about his game. He recalled captaining Kohli in the Ranji Trophy and highlighted how Kohli showed his character by scoring runs even after his father passed away.

"Yes, Kohli always had that hunger. He played under my captaincy in the Ranji Trophy, and even at 16-17 years old, he had great clarity about his game. That was his biggest strength. The day his father passed away, he still came out to bat and scored runs - that showed his character and focus. From that day on, his discipline and intensity only kept increasing," Dhawan said on Backstage with Boria, to Boria Majumdar.