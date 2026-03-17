NZ vs SA LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: New Zealand will face South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Kiwis are trailing 0-1 after the Proteas clinched a seven-wicket win in the opening match on Sunday. Ahead of the second encounter, South Africa batter Jordan Hermann has been ruled out due to a right hamstring injury. Hermann, who made his T20I debut in the first match, sustained the injury while fielding during Sunday's series opener at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, which forced him to leave the field and prevented him from returning to the game.

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming, New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, March 17 (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match be held?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be held at the Bay Oval in Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

What time will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will start at 11:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:15 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)