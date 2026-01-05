The release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, after being instructed to do so by the BCCI, has snowballed into a major controversy. KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month. The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required for the event scheduled to start on March 26.

"The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI here on Saturday.

Asked why the BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to do so, he replied, "Because of recent developments all across." After the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released a press statement that they want Bangladesh's matches to be shifted from India due to 'safety and security' reasons. The broadcast of IPL has also been stopped.

In the midst of the developments, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Shreevats Goswami has suggested KKR pick Marco Jansen's brother Duan as a replacement.

"Marco Jansen's brother Duan Jansen isn't a bad replacement option for the @KKRiders. Like for like and also can definitely bat better. Get him @KKRiders," he wrote on X. Duan, who bowls left-arm pace like Mustafizur Rahman, has been in great form for Joburg Super Kings in the SA20.

Earlier, in a statement, KKR said it has released the player as instructed by the BCCI.

"Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India," KKR said in a statement