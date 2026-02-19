Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's father, Sanjeev, has revealed that his son will skip his class 10th exam this year to focus on the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the tournament set to kick-off next month, the 14-year-old is practising with the Rajasthan Royals at their pre-season camp in Nagpur. "My son is practising in Nagpur with the Rajasthan Royals IPL team members. There was a lot of hype around his exams this year, so he has decided to skip them and will appear next year," Sanjeev told The Mid-Day.

Sanjeev added that if Vaibhav had appeared for the exams, he wouldn't have been able to focus on his game.

"Had he (Vaibhav) appeared for the exams, he wouldn't have been able to concentrate," he added.

He revealed that while his son is a bright student, his focus has completely shifted to cricket at the moment.

"Vaibhav was good at studies when he was regular at school. He used to get above 90 per cent in all subjects, but now his priority is cricket," said Sanjeev.

On Tuesday, Vaibhav did not appear for his class 10 CBSE board exam at the Podar International School in Bihar and was marked absent.

Speaking to ANI, principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha, said Sooryavanshi was marked absent in accordance with the CBSE policy.

"He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE... If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent... We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice... I think he will definitely take the next exam," Sinha said.

Earlier this month, Vaibhav was named Player of the Match in the finals vs England at the U-19 World Cup for his match-winning inning of 175 runs off 80 balls.

(With ANI Inputs)