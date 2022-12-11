Does the name Karun Nair ring a bell? Well, if you have followed Indian domestic cricket, the IPL and even Test cricket, then you would know of this cricketer and his immense potential. Hailed as a future star once, Nair burst onto the international scene when he became only India's second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, as he slammed an unbeaten 303 against England in a Test match in December 2016 in Chennai.

Nair was immediately the talk of the town but consecutive failures against Australia in March 2017 meant he lost his place in the Test squad and has not played for India since. He had earlier represented India in two ODIs against Zimbabwe in 2016.

While he opened up later on not being given any clarification by the team management on why he never got a chance to play for India again, Nair continued to be an integral part of the Karnataka team in domestic cricket.

But of late, his stocks have plummeted in domestic cricket as well and after not finding a place in the state's squads for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was on Saturday overlooked for the season's first two Ranji Trophy matches as well.

Taking to Twitter, Karun Nair posted an emotional message in which he wrote, "Dear cricket, give me one more chance."

Dear cricket, give me one more chance.🤞🏽 — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 10, 2022

The tweet has gone viral with several cricket followers and fans writing inspirational messages for the cricketer.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Nair has scored 5922 runs in 85 first-class matches at an average of close to 50. He is also a veteran of 76 IPL matches.

Featured Video Of The Day

Trying To Be An Ideal Indian Olympic Association: Gagan Narang