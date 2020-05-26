Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Dean Elgar "Would Definitely Have A Think" If Offered South Africa Test Captaincy

Updated: 26 May 2020 16:56 IST

Dean Elgar, who is the most experienced player in the South Africa squad at the moment, said leadership comes naturally to him.

Dean Elgar "Would Definitely Have A Think" If Offered South Africa Test Captaincy
Dean Elgar has captained South Africa in Faf du Plessis' absence in the past. © AFP

South Africa batsman Dean Elgar has expressed his desire to captain Proteas in the longest format of the game. The left-handed batsman also said that leadership comes naturally to him and he has ample experience of leading a team. "If I was asked to do the captaincy it's definitely something I'd think long and hard about because it would really mean a lot to me," Sport24.co.za quoted Elgar as saying. "It's definitely not an easy journey being a Test captain but I think leadership is something that comes extremely naturally to me," he added.

Elgar is the most experienced player in the squad at the moment. The 33-year-old batsman has previously captained the South African side in the absence of Faf du Plessis.

"I've captained teams in the past, right up from school level to the provincial level and then at a few franchise teams. I really enjoyed it," said Elgar

"Captaincy is not a job interview, you're not handing in a CV. You've got to respect the people making the decisions and whichever way they choose, it's ultimately their choice and you respect it. But yeah, I'll definitely have a think about it if it's in any way up for negotiation," he added.

Earlier, spinner Keshav Maharaj had said that he would be more than willing to lead the side in all three formats of the game. Maharaj has some leadership experience behind him as he was the captain of the domestic side Dolphins during the One-Day Cup this season.

After Faf du Plessis stepped down as the captain of South Africa, Quinton de Kock replaced him as the ODI skipper of the Proteas. De Kock also led South Africa in the T20I series against England and Australia this year.

Cricket South Africa is yet to name the skipper of the Test side. South Africa was slated to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is, but the series was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Dean Elgar Keshav Maharaj Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dean Elgar said he would consider Test captaincy if offered to him
  • He said that leadership comes to him naturally
  • South Africa are yet to name a captain after Faf du Plessis stepped down
Related Articles
South Africa vs England: Pieter Malans Half-Century Leads South Africas Charge In Record Chase
South Africa vs England: Pieter Malan's Half-Century Leads South Africa's Charge In Record Chase
South Africa vs England: James Anderson, Stuart Broads Relentless Bowling Help England Finish Day 2 On Top Against South Africa
South Africa vs England: James Anderson, Stuart Broad's Relentless Bowling Help England Finish Day 2 On Top Against South Africa
"CSA Should Take Responsibility": Ex-Player Slams Cricket Board For Dismal Performance Against India
"CSA Should Take Responsibility": Ex-Player Slams Cricket Board For Dismal Performance Against India
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar Ruled Out, Theunis de Bruyn Named Concussion Replacement
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar Ruled Out, Theunis de Bruyn Named Concussion Replacement
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar Faces Fans Wrath For Comment On Hotels, Food In India
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar Faces Fans' Wrath For Comment On Hotels, Food In India
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.