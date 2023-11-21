Australia opener David Warner will miss the upcoming T20I series against India after he was withdrawn from the squad following their ODI World Cup 2023 win, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The 37-year-old joined a group of other Aussie players who will miss out on the T20I series ahead of the three-match Test series against Pakistan on December 14. According to ESPNcricinfo, World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will also be missing out on the forthcoming 20-over format series along with Aussie all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, Warner had a great run with the Aussie squad. He scored 535 runs after playing 11 innings with a strike rate of 108.29.

Allrounder Aaron Hardie has been added to the T20I squad.

Kane Richardson will replace Spencer Johnson in the T20I series since he has a hamstring injury.

Despite starting just four days after the ODI World Cup final, the series acts as part of the build-up to next year's T20 edition in West Indies and the USA. Australia will be playing six more T20I series before the start of next year's T20 edition in the West Indies and the USA.

The 35-year-old Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade will lead the World Cup winners in their upcoming T20I series against India.

The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

